Woman charged with DWI after crashing into Austin officer’s car

AUSTIN (KXAN) — While stopped for one traffic violation, an Austin police officer got up close and personal with another after a woman crashed into their patrol car Friday night.

According to a police report, Reagan Kremmer, 42, was driving in the 4400 block of South Interstate 35, on the northbound service road, around 10:07 p.m. when she crashed into the back of a stopped patrol car. The officer was out of the unit, conducting a traffic stop, and watched as their car was pushed into another lane from the crash.

When the officer went to make sure everyone was alright, they found Kremmer had a passenger, her 13-year-old daughter. Both of them were wearing seat belts.

Kremmer told the officer she had two 12 ounce Miller Lights. A preliminary breath test revealed she had a BAC of .223, which is more than double the legal limit, according to an arrest affidavit. Because a child was in the vehicle, authorities charged Kremmer with driving while intoxicated with child passenger.

Kremmer was given a $5,000 bond and is not currently in the Travis County Jail.

