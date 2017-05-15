Turn your doctor bills into retirement income

In this week’s episode, Chris Heerlein explains how an HSA can help you write checks back to yourself during retirement. Click play on the video player above to hear Chris explain why stashing money in an HSA when you’re healthy can be a brilliant retirement planning move.

