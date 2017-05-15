TRAFFIC ALERT: Lane closures overnight on North MoPac

By Published:
A MoPac closure looking southbound from the Hancock Drive Bridge (KXAN Photo/Andrew Choat)
A MoPac closure looking southbound from the Hancock Drive Bridge (KXAN Photo/Andrew Choat)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Starting after 8 p.m. Monday through 5 a.m. Tuesday, the right lane and far right auxiliary exit lane of southbound MoPac will be closed between Ranch to Market 2222 and 45th Street.

The 45th Street exit and on ramp will also be closed. The center and left lane of southbound MoPac will be closed from 45th Street to Windsor Road.

Further south, TxDOT says the right lane will be closed from the Lake Austin Boulevard exit to the Cesar Chavez/5th Street exit.

On northbound MoPac, the center and left lane will be closed from Enfield Road to just south of Westover Road. The left lane and the right land will be closed around the Westover Road ramps and then the center and left lane will be closed from north of Westover Road to RM 2222.

The Westover Road on ramp to northbound MoPac will also be closed.

For more information visit the MoPac Improvement Project website. 

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s