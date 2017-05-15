TRAFFIC ALERT: Lane closures overnight on North MoPac

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Starting after 8 p.m. Monday through 5 a.m. Tuesday, the right lane and far right auxiliary exit lane of southbound MoPac will be closed between Ranch to Market 2222 and 45th Street.

The 45th Street exit and on ramp will also be closed. The center and left lane of southbound MoPac will be closed from 45th Street to Windsor Road.

Further south, TxDOT says the right lane will be closed from the Lake Austin Boulevard exit to the Cesar Chavez/5th Street exit.

On northbound MoPac, the center and left lane will be closed from Enfield Road to just south of Westover Road. The left lane and the right land will be closed around the Westover Road ramps and then the center and left lane will be closed from north of Westover Road to RM 2222.

The Westover Road on ramp to northbound MoPac will also be closed.

For more information visit the MoPac Improvement Project website.