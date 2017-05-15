Toyota moves in hundreds of California employees to new Texas headquarters

Related Coverage Plano to vote on Toyota US headquarters agreement

PLANO, Texas (KXAN) — Toyota is opening a new North American headquarters in Texas.

The two million-square foot facility broke ground a couple years ago in Plano. Monday, the company will begin moving in 250 of its 4,000 employees, and will continue to do that throughout the summer, according to NBC DFW.

Toyota is relocating nearly 3,000 workers from its former Torrance, California headquarters to the Lone Star State, with the remaining positions being made available to local residents.

NBC DFW reports Toyota will bring in about $70 million in direct and indirect tax revenue for the city over the next 10 years.