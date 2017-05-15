Seaholm Intake plan to be revealed Monday morning

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The city of Austin has finished their review of the Seaholm Intake Facility and is poised to reveal the findings of an ‘extensive internal review’ on Monday.

While rest of the Seaholm redevelopment project moved along, the Intake Facility building, sitting on three acres of lakefront property, has sat unused. An iconic Art Deco design, it was once the pump house for the Seaholm Power Plant.

Austin Parks and Recreation Department concluded after their review that the redevelopment should “ensure greater public benefit and harness the non-profit and philanthropic sector.”

The city asked the public to weigh in on two redevelopment proposals in 2015.

Mayor Steve Adler said he’d like to see the new development add to what the area around it already offers.

“One of the advantages of this location is that it is already in an existing park area,” Mayor Adler said. “It’s adjacent to the hike and bike trail that goes all around the lake. Which means it is going to accessible to lots of people and it will be a value add for the parks system that we already have invested in and so many people already enjoy.”

The mayor said private money coming from the Austin Parks Foundation and the Austin Trail Foundation will be paying for the project.

Donations from the community helped pay for Austin’s boardwalk. The nonprofit Trail Foundation stepped in because the voter approved bond didn’t cover all the costs.

That announcement is at 8:30 a.m. and KXAN will be be there live on the CW Austin.

