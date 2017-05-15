Overturned semi blocking all but one lane of SH 29 in Liberty Hill

LIBERTY HILL, Texas (KXAN) — Traffic is blocked in both directions on State Highway 29 in Liberty Hill, after a semi truck overturned on the road near US 183.

Only one lane of the highway is opened, and at around 3 p.m. officials said it will be several hours before all lanes reopen.

Deputies say the driver has minor injuries and no other vehicles were involved in the crash. Department of Public Safety troopers are at the scene of the crash.

The Williamson County Sheriff’s Office is asking drivers to avoid the area.

