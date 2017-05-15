Missing 86-year-old woman last seen leaving Central Austin home

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Melba Schwarz, 86, was last seen walking away from her home in the 500 block of Placid Place, near MoPac Expressway and 45th Street, at around 12:30 p.m. Monday.

Officers are asking for your help finding Schwarz, who has medical conditions that create a cause for concern.

Police say she could be anywhere in the Burnet Road, Hancock Drive or Northland Drive area. She is described as a white female, 5-foot-4, 150 pounds, with white hair and hazel eyes. She was last seen wearing a black shirt, pants and was carrying a black purse.

Anyone with information on her location is asked to call 911 and/or the Missing Persons Unit at 512-974-5250 (7 a.m.–5 p.m.)