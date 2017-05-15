Man accused of killing mom, carrying severed head into store on Mother’s Day

ESTACADA, Ore. (KOIN) — A man accused of killing his mother and stabbing an Estacada grocery store employee on Mother’s Day was booked into jail Monday afternoon, Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office confirmed.

Joshua Webb, 36, was allegedly covered in blood and carrying a knife and “what looked like a human head” when he walked into the Harvest Market Thriftway store around 2:15 p.m. Sunday.

Webb allegedly stabbed a store employee who was flown to Emanuel Legacy Medical Center with critical injuries. Other workers held Webb down until authorities arrived and took him into custody. Police described him as “catatonic”.

“We saw panicking people rushing for their vehicles — trying to get out all at one time,” witness Kristin Courtain told KOIN 6 News.

Webb’s car was still running with its windshield wipers on long after he was taken into custody.

Just 15 minutes after the attack, another person called 911 to report finding a woman dead inside a home on the 25000 block of Elwood Drive in Colton. Deputies confirmed Webb’s mother, 59-year-old Tina Marie Webb, had been killed.

The suspect reportedly lived with his mother at the home where she was found dead.

Deputies say both incidents are connected and there is no threat to the public.

Webb was hospitalized after being taken into custody. He was booked into Clackamas County Jail Monday afternoon on charges of murder and attempted murder.

The stabbing victim was reportedly out of surgery Monday and doing much better.