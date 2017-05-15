Man accused of killing mom, carrying severed head into store on Mother’s Day

KOIN Staff Published: Updated:
Joshua Webb (Photo via KOIN)
Joshua Webb (Photo via KOIN)

ESTACADA, Ore. (KOIN) — A man accused of killing his mother and stabbing an Estacada grocery store employee on Mother’s Day was booked into jail Monday afternoon, Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office confirmed.

Joshua Webb, 36, was allegedly covered in blood and carrying a knife and “what looked like a human head” when he walked into the Harvest Market Thriftway store around 2:15 p.m. Sunday.

Webb allegedly stabbed a store employee who was flown to Emanuel Legacy Medical Center with critical injuries. Other workers held Webb down until authorities arrived and took him into custody. Police described him as “catatonic”.

“We saw panicking people rushing for their vehicles — trying to get out all at one time,” witness Kristin Courtain told KOIN 6 News.

Webb’s car was still running with its windshield wipers on long after he was taken into custody.

Just 15 minutes after the attack, another person called 911 to report finding a woman dead inside a home on the 25000 block of Elwood Drive in Colton. Deputies confirmed Webb’s mother, 59-year-old Tina Marie Webb, had been killed.

The suspect reportedly lived with his mother at the home where she was found dead.

Deputies say both incidents are connected and there is no threat to the public.

Webb was hospitalized after being taken into custody. He was booked into Clackamas County Jail Monday afternoon on charges of murder and attempted murder.

The stabbing victim was reportedly out of surgery Monday and doing much better.

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s