Longtime residents rattled by double shooting at Round Rock apartment

ROUND ROCK, Texas (KXAN) — The Round Rock Police Department is still actively investigating a shooting that sent two people to the hospital Thursday night at the Red Hills Villas apartment complex. Shots were fired at the complex located at 1401 South A.W. Grimes Blvd. around 10:30 p.m. on May 11.

Round Rock police say they have persons of interest, but at last report, no arrests have been made. Detectives are working with other law enforcement agencies to find the shooting suspect, or suspects, involved. However, officials with the police department say they are unable to release suspect information at this time.

Authorities found a man and woman with gunshot wounds; both of the victims are in critical, but stable condition. Officers have determined the suspects and victims knew each other.

Round Rock PD do not believe the public is in any immediate danger. For residents in the area though, that falls short of comforting.

“I heard gunshots. There were popping noises that happened, and I couldn’t tell where it was and later I heard sirens, and soon after there was helicopters flying, buzzing,” explained Mohammad Mahmood, a resident of the Red Hills Villas complex, who says the noise woke him up. “I was scared to get out of the apartment. I just looked through the window and waited.”

Mahmood says he has lived in the area since 1995.

“I didn’t expect this was going to be an area where people got shot,” he said. “This is as close as it’s gotten to where I’ve become very, very concerned about my own safety and that of my family, and even my friends, my neighbors.”

Larry McDaniel has been living in his home near the apartment complex in Round Rock since 1998. He says the neighborhood has been safe since it was established.

“It’s horrible to see the way it’s going, how things are changing,” said McDaniel. “I want to live in a safe area. I want to be in a safe area to where I can go to bed at night and not have to worry about having to get up at two o’clock to get up to see why the helicopters are buzzing around.”

KXAN asked Round Rock police whether the shooting is related to the 7-Eleven robbery that happened early Wednesday morning, less than a mile from the scene of the shooting, just east on Gattis School Road. Police say they’re not certain the two incidents are related.

A second teen connected to that robbery is still on the run.