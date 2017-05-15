Austin’s splash pads open for the season

KXAN staff Published:
Children playing in the splash pad at Pease Park on June 15, 2016, the hottest day thus far of 2016. (KXAN Photo/Chris Sadeghi)
Children playing in the splash pad at Pease Park on June 15, 2016, the hottest day thus far of 2016. (KXAN Photo/Chris Sadeghi)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Monday marks the day Austin’s 11 splash pads go online for the season, starting at 9 a.m.

Maintenance at all splash pads as been completed and the city assures they’re all good to go and should remain open all summer.

Last year, a splash pad was shutdown because of issues with its pump. There have also been concerns over bacterial infections.

“When you show up and they’re not working, that’s actually a good thing because we have safety mechanisms that when those facilities are not within the proper chemical range they shut off – and they will not come back on until their tended to,” said Austin’s Aquatic Division Director, Jodi Jay

If a splash pad isn’t working today or at any point during the summer season, Jay said people should call the city’s parks department so they can send a maintenance worker.

