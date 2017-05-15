A Unique and Out-Of-The-Box BBQ Recipe: Grilled Sangria

Studio 512 visited TownePlace Suites Austin North/Tech Ridge to try the new, unique and out-of-the-box BBQ recipes dreamed up by Weber Grill Master, Kevin Kolman exclusively for TownePlace Suites. These BBQ recipes including crab and jalapeno-stuffed avocados and “grilled” sangria will be featured in guest rooms at each property across the country and downloadable on TownePlaceSuites.com. Guests can celebrate National BBQ Month and the summer grilling season by cooking up these creations on signature Weber grills, available at more than 100 TownePlace Suites hotels.

Grilled Sangria recipe: Grilled Sangria

Serves 2-4

Ingredients

1 bottle 750 ml bottle of Rose wine, chilled

2 tablespoon guava nectar or agave syrup

2 peaches, halved, seed removed

8oz can pineapple rings (optional)

8oz strawberries (optional)

2 limes, sliced(optional)

1 pitcher

Instructions

Preheat the grill for 10-15 minutes on high, brush the grates clean. Then set up your grill for direct medium heat at 425-450. Lightly coat fruit with the agave nectar (optional). Grill fruit directly on the grates

a. Pineapple 2-3min per side

b. Strawberries 2 min per side

c. Limes 2 min per side

d. Peaches 3-4 minutes, cut side down Remove fruit and let cool. Dice pineapple, strawberries and peaches. Combine all fruit in pitcher, add the Rose wine and add guava nectar or agave syrup. Enjoy!

The signature Weber grills are available at more than 100 TownePlace Suites hotels including their 300th location on Tech Ridge Boulevard.

