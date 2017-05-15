11-year-old boy killed in East Texas school bus crash, others injured

SHELBY COUNTY, Texas (KETK) — Troopers are investigating a fatal two-vehicle school bus crash on FM 139 at County Route 2552 in East Texas, about 50 miles east of Nacogdoches.

At approximately 4 p.m., a Shelbyville Independent School District bus was turning right from FM 139 onto CR 2552 to travel south when it was struck from behind by a 1997 Dodge pickup.

A staging area for a medical helicopter has been set up at Ephesus Baptist Church on FM 139, according to a TxDOT spokesperson.

The collision caused the school bus to turn over, resulting in the death of an 11-year-old boy and injuring several students.

This investigation is ongoing and more information will be released as it becomes available.

