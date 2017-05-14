Mayor Adler, business leaders send off local students to international science festival

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Mayor Steve Adler and several business representatives wished a group of local students good luck Saturday morning as they depart for the Intel International Science and Engineering Festival in Los Angeles.

Adler, along with Austin Energy Vice President Mark Dreyfus and representatives from Intel, Synopsys and 3M met with the seven area students at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport before they board their plane to California.

Made up of seven students from Dripping Springs High School, Westwood High School and the Liberal Arts and Science Academy, the team will test their skills in the one of the world’s largest international science competitions. The students will compete against 1800 other students from more than 75 countries for a chance to win up to $4 million in prizes for their research.

As the STEM students received a pep talk from the mayor and local representatives, they presented to their mothers a long-stemmed flower as a token of thanks before boarding the plane on a special day.

The 2017 Intel International Science and Engineering Festival will be held from May 14-19.