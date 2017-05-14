Man struck, killed by truck in New Braunfels crash

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas (KXAN) – A man is dead after being struck by a truck in New Braunfels early Saturday morning.

The New Braunfels Police Department have identified the man as 19-year-old David Anthony Teniente Jr. from Schertz, Texas.

At around 3:38 a.m. Saturday, NBPD and the New Braunfels Fire Department were called to the 6200 block of I-35 south for reports of a crash. When first responders arrived to the scene, they found the man unconscious and lying in the grass median. Teniente was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to police, the man was struck by an 18-year-old San Antonio man driving a 2015 Ford F150 truck. Witnesses say Teniente was attempting to cross the southbound lanes of I-35 when he was struck by the truck.

The crash remains under investigation. Police say no charges are expected to be filed on the driver.