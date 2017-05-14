Hundreds protest ‘sanctuary cities bill’ at City Hall, Governor’s Mansion on Mother’s Day

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A bill that Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has signed into law sent hundreds of protesters into downtown Austin streets Sunday. They came out to participate in “Texas’ Moms Fight Back” — a march and rally in support of undocumented immigrants, specifically, undocumented mothers.

Several groups organized this protest on Mother’s Day, saying the government should not separate families.

Gov. Abbott signed Senate Bill 4 — also known as the “sanctuary cities bill” — into law one week ago today.

Sunday’s march started with a rally at Austin City Hall. Then participants marched across downtown to the Governor’s Mansion to make sure their message was heard.

Even though the law has already been signed, that’s not stopping continuing protests against SB 4.

“This is only going to unite us and we’re going to be resilient in these times of terrorization and discrimination against our community,” said Berenice Ramirez, an undocumented immigrant who is a student at the University of Texas.

A spokesperson for the governor said, “For every ounce of criticism, there is a pound of praise from Texans” who like it.