Family of Pflugerville homicide shooting victim pleads for answers

AUSTIN (KXAN) – Family members of the man shot and killed in Pflugerville on Wednesday are trying to raise money for his funeral.

Police say 20-year-old Jose Martinez was found shot early Wednesday morning in the parking lot of an apartment complex located at 15835 Foothill Farms Loop. Emergency crews transported him to the hospital where he later died.

Saturday afternoon, the family of Martinez cooked and sold food in east Austin. “We are out here because we have to do something, we have to make sure this is done right,” said Martinez’s Cousin Patricia Moncada.

Moncada says she was extremely close to her cousin. “He was an enjoyment; he was someone you always wanted to be around. He always had a smile that could light up a room in the dark,” she said.

Moncada says the day Martinez was shot was the second day of his new job working in construction. She says Martinez was supposed to be in south Austin for his job on Wednesday, she says she still doesn’t know why he was in Pflugerville that morning.

“He had friends everywhere,” said Mocada. “You know, he was trying to change his life, he was trying to do everything right and then this happened.”

Police have yet to name a suspect in the case, anyone with information is being asked to call (512) 670-5700 or email cidtips@pflugervilletx.gov.

KXAN’s Lauren Lanmon talks more with the family tonight on KXAN News at 10.