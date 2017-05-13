Family of Pflugerville homicide shooting victim pleads for answers

By Published: Updated:
Jose Martinez and his niece (Family Photo)
Jose Martinez and his niece (Family Photo)

AUSTIN (KXAN) – Family members of the man shot and killed in Pflugerville on Wednesday are trying to raise money for his funeral.

Police say 20-year-old Jose Martinez was found shot early Wednesday morning in the parking lot of an apartment complex located at 15835 Foothill Farms Loop. Emergency crews transported him to the hospital where he later died.

Saturday afternoon, the family of Martinez cooked and sold food in east Austin. “We are out here because we have to do something, we have to make sure this is done right,” said Martinez’s Cousin Patricia Moncada.

Moncada says she was extremely close to her cousin. “He was an enjoyment; he was someone you always wanted to be around. He always had a smile that could light up a room in the dark,” she said.

Family members raise money to help with costs of the funeral of Pflugerville homicide victim Jose Martinez on Saturday, May 13, 2017, in east Austin. (KXAN/Lauren Lanmon)
Family members raise money to help with costs of the funeral of Pflugerville homicide victim Jose Martinez on Saturday, May 13, 2017, in east Austin. (KXAN/Lauren Lanmon)

Moncada says the day Martinez was shot was the second day of his new job working in construction. She says Martinez was supposed to be in south Austin for his job on Wednesday, she says she still doesn’t know why he was in Pflugerville that morning.

“He had friends everywhere,” said Mocada. “You know, he was trying to change his life, he was trying to do everything right and then this happened.”

Police have yet to name a suspect in the case, anyone with information is being asked to call (512) 670-5700 or email cidtips@pflugervilletx.gov.

KXAN’s Lauren Lanmon talks more with the family tonight on KXAN News at 10. 

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s