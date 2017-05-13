Fallen Austin officer among 394 added to national memorial

Photo from Austin Police Chief Brian Manley, who attended the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial. (Twitter/@Chief_Manley)
WASHINGTON, D.C. (KXAN) – Austin Police Officer Amir Abdul-Khaliq is one of nearly 400 officers being added to the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial in Washington, D.C.

At a candlelight vigil Saturday night, APD Interim Chief Brian Manley was among tens of thousands of people across the country honoring the fallen.

Officer Abdul-Khaliq died several days after being hit while escorting a funeral procession in September 2016.

24 of the 394 officers honored are from Texas. They include five officers from the Dallas area killed in an ambush attack in July of 2016.

“We mourn these fallen officers,” U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions said at Saturday night’s vigil. “We cannot avoid this stark truth: we are here because these men and women gave everything, gave their very lives for us.”

“We give thanks for who these men and women were and we celebrate what they did and what they stood for,” Sessions said.

But not all officers being honored died in the last year. Five of the Texas officers honored Saturday died decades ago: one in 1958, and four in the 1910’s.

