Dell Seton Medical Center celebrates opening with a community tour

Dell Seton Medical Center at 1500 Red River St. in Austin. (KXAN Photo/Richie Bowes)
Dell Seton Medical Center at 1500 Red River St. in Austin. (KXAN Photo/Richie Bowes)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — It’s a big month for Seton as they open up their newest teaching hospital later this month.

To celebrate, the Dell Seton Medical Center at The University of Texas will open their doors early for an open house Saturday afternoon.

The event will be held at the hospital on 15th Street and Red River from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. The festivities will kick off with a parade from University Medical Center Brakenridge to Dell Seton. The public is invited to the open house, which allows the community to take a tour of the hospital and meet the medical team before its grand opening May 21.

In addition to the parade and the tour, there will be free live music, refreshments and family-friendly activities as part of the celebration.

Dell Seton’s Chief Nursing Officer Debra Hernandez was in the studio with Gigi Barnett to talk about the open house for the new hospital.

To learn more about Dell Seton Medical Center at The University of Texas, click here.

