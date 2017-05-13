Public sessions seek feedback for Waller Creek parks district

Waller Creek parks run from 15th street to the Colorado River. Austin City Council will take up revamping the area in 2017.

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Parks and Recreation Department and the Waller Creek Conservancy have teamed up to provide a series of public sessions to get feedback from the community about the Waller Creek parks district.

The “Waller Creek Conversations” include two sessions in May where the community will learn about potential designs. Members will go over designs for locations such as Waterloo Park, the Moody Amphitheater and will also get a first look at the Waller Delta, where the mouth of the creek meets Lady Bird Lake.

“These public discussions will ensure that the Waller Creek district includes programs and elements accessible and appealing to everyone in our community,” Mayor Pro Tem Kathie Tovo said.

The first meeting was held Saturday morning at the Metz Recreation Center. The next meeting will be held Wednesday, May 17, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Palm Door on Sabine.

For more information about the Waller Creek parks district, click here.

