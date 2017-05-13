Big group ‘Splash!’ celebrates 70 years of Barton Springs Bathhouse

Barton Springs Bathhouse. (KXAN Photo/Paul Shelton)
AUSTIN (KXAN) — With today’s warm temperatures, it was already a great day to be out at Barton Springs Pool. But it was even more special because of a celebration at the popular spot.

This year marks the 70th birthday of the Barton Springs Bathhouse — and Luci Baines Johnson, daughter of former President Lyndon Johnson and honorary chair of the Barton Springs Conservancy.

To celebrate, the community came out for the “Barton Springs Splash.” It started with a march from the entrance gates of the pool and culminated in a simultaneous group “splash!” into the pool.

Johnson said that she will match pledges to the endowment of the Conservancy to keep it up and running.

Mayor Steve Adler also was there, and said that Barton Springs holds a special place for him.

“Within 45 minutes of landing in this city for the very first time, I was in Barton Springs,” he said. “It was on the way from the airport to where I was staying that they took me by here. And it was at that point that I started falling in love with Austin.”

In addition to celebrating the pool and the bathhouse, the crowd wished Luci Baines Johnson a happy 70th birthday, which will be in July.

