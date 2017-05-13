Baylor regents name new chairman, announce changes

WACO, Texas (AP) — Baylor University’s board of regents has elected a new chairman, overhauled its structure and announced the school has implemented more than 100 changes recommended in the wake of a lingering sexual assault scandal.

Regents voted Friday to name former Baylor Scott & White Health president and CEO Joel Allison as chairman. He previously was vice chairman.

The Waco Tribune-Herald reports he’ll succeed Ron Murff, president of a Dallas-based private investment firm.

Regents under Murff drew broad criticism for their response to lawsuits and claims contending Baylor for years mishandled complaints of sexual assault on campus.

Officials said Friday that governance reforms by the board are meant to rebuild community trust.

They also say they’ve implemented the changes recommended by Philadelphia law firm Pepper Hamilton to ensure compliance with federal laws and improve the school’s response to assault allegations.

