American Heart Association host 20th annual Heart Ball

By Published:

AUSTIN (KXAN) — More than 700 people are expected to attend the 20th annual AHA Heart Ball, which raises money for research.

The event is presented by St. David’s HealthCare and will be held Saturday night at the JW Marriott Austin at 6 p.m.

The Austin chapter of the American Heart Association holds the annual event to educate and spread awareness about heart disease. This time, the ball will feature live auction items and survivors will share their success stories.

Executive Director of the American Heart Association Ann Jerome and Dr. Vivek Goswami were in the studio to talk about the annual ball.

For more information about the annual ball, click here.

