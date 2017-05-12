Vietnam vet to canoe entire Mississippi River for Gold Star families

NBC News Published:
Canoe trip to honor Gold Star families (NBC Photo)
Canoe trip to honor Gold Star families (NBC Photo)

LAKE CITY, Minn. (KTTC) — Vietnam veteran Jim Crigler met his first Gold Star Family 45 years ago when a fellow pilot, and his good friend, lost his life.

“I had the honor, and the burden, of escorting his body back to his family, 45 years ago this month,” Crigler says.

Since the Vietnam was such a poorly seen war in the public eye, he says many of those Gold Star Families didn’t get the recognition they deserved.

“So for 45 years these families have had to live with that grief, kind of, alone,” Crigler says.

Now he’s preparing to set off on a canoe trip down the Mississippi River to make sure people know their struggles.

“I want to start a movement to get normal American citizens to look up a Gold Star Family in your community, and to get a 49 cent stamp and an envelope, and a piece of paper, and write them a thank you note,” Crigler says.

Read more: http://bit.ly/2psC4ed

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s