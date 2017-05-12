Top 5 videos of the week on KXAN.com

AUSTIN (KXAN) — “I wouldn’t consider it disappointing,” Pflugerville Police Chief Jessica Robledo said of the Wednesday morning homicide. “Pflugerville is fast becoming one of the largest cities in Travis County and that has been identified, so it’s just a matter of time for that type of element to approach our city.”

“Please come forward,” said Robledo. “Please work with the PfPD so we can find out what happened. Video of the chief’s response to the shooting was one of the most viewed this week. Here are the top 5 videos on KXAN.com this week:

5. Person found shot in Pflugerville apartment complex parking lot

4. Video shows bus aide hitting child with autism

3. Kendrex White describes UT stabbing in jailhouse interview

2. Man who fired at officers on 6th St. dies after police shoot him

1. UT stabbing victim asked student to call his mom as he was dying

