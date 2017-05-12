The Benefits of Float Therapy

Sometimes wouldn’t it be nice to just let your problems float away? That’s kind of the idea at True REST Float Spa, where an hour in one of their pods can help you de-stress and decompress. Float therapy is a powerful tool for wellness, relaxation, pain relief and better sleep. As with any therapy, with regular use its benefits are enhanced. Stress, tension and pain have formed over time and will take some time to experience the greatest relief—luckily, floating is a relaxing, fun,and effortless way to do so! Float therapy offers relief and benefits which are cumulative—they build on themselves with each subsequent session. We like to say “the more you float, the better it gets”, as floats themselves deepen beyond the first session. Though flotation is an “effortless” therapy, the body and mind actually learn how to relax into the float with each session. True REST Float Spa Austin is located at 10721 Research Boulevard, Suite B-170. To book an appointment or for more information, call 512-432-5189 or go to TrueRest.com.

 

