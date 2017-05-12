Senator John Cornyn being considered for FBI Director, report says

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Texas’ own U.S. Senator John Cornyn is on a list of potential candidates to replace fired FBI Director James Comey, reports Fox News.

A White House official who was briefed on the matter tells Fox News Cornyn’s name is on a list with 10 others. Cornyn, who is currently the Senate Majority Whip, is joined by one other congressional member Rep. Trey Gowdy, R-S.C.

While the timeline for the nomination is not known, the source says the White House is “moving quickly.”

Candidates as reported to Fox News:

Ray Kelly, the former and longest-serving New York City police commissioner

Mike Rogers, former House Intelligence Committee chairman and former FBI agent

Alice Fisher, Former Assistant Attorney General

Rep. Trey Gowdy, R-S.C.

Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas

Paul Abbate, executive assistant director for the Criminal, Cyber, Response and Services Branch

Mike Garica, Associate Judge of New York Court of Appeals

John Suther, Mayor of Colorado Springs

Michael Luttig, former federal appellate court judge, now executive vice president of Boeing

Larry Thompson, former deputy attorney general under President George W. Bush

Andrew McCabe, Acting FBI Director

Cornyn has served as a senator since 2002.

KXAN has reached out to Cornyn’s office for a comment but we have not heard back.