Senator John Cornyn being considered for FBI Director, report says

KXAN Staff Published: Updated:
FILE - In this March 21, 2017 file photo, Senate Majority Whip John Cornyn of Texas speaks on Capitol Hill in Washington. Conservative senators are pushing to diminish insurance coverage requirements imposed by President Barack Obama’s health care law as Senate Republicans try fashioning legislation overhauling the nation’s health care system. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais, File)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Texas’ own U.S. Senator John Cornyn is on a list of potential candidates to replace fired FBI Director James Comey, reports Fox News.

A White House official who was briefed on the matter tells Fox News Cornyn’s name is on a list with 10 others. Cornyn, who is currently the Senate Majority Whip, is joined by one other congressional member Rep. Trey Gowdy, R-S.C.

While the timeline for the nomination is not known, the source says the White House is “moving quickly.”

Candidates as reported to Fox News:

  • Ray Kelly, the former and longest-serving New York City police commissioner
  • Mike Rogers, former House Intelligence Committee chairman and former FBI agent
  • Alice Fisher, Former Assistant Attorney General
  • Rep. Trey Gowdy, R-S.C.
  • Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas
  • Paul Abbate, executive assistant director for the Criminal, Cyber, Response and Services Branch
  • Mike Garica, Associate Judge of New York Court of Appeals
  • John Suther, Mayor of Colorado Springs
  • Michael Luttig, former federal appellate court judge, now executive vice president of Boeing
  • Larry Thompson, former deputy attorney general under President George W. Bush
  • Andrew McCabe, Acting FBI Director

Cornyn has served as a senator since 2002.

KXAN has reached out to Cornyn’s office for a comment but we have not heard back.

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s