Senator John Cornyn being considered for FBI Director, report says

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Texas’ own U.S. Senator John Cornyn is on a list of potential candidates to replace fired FBI Director James Comey, reports Fox News.
A White House official who was briefed on the matter tells Fox News Cornyn’s name is on a list with 10 others. Cornyn, who is currently the Senate Majority Whip, is joined by one other congressional member Rep. Trey Gowdy, R-S.C.
While the timeline for the nomination is not known, the source says the White House is “moving quickly.”
Candidates as reported to Fox News:
- Ray Kelly, the former and longest-serving New York City police commissioner
- Mike Rogers, former House Intelligence Committee chairman and former FBI agent
- Alice Fisher, Former Assistant Attorney General
- Rep. Trey Gowdy, R-S.C.
- Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas
- Paul Abbate, executive assistant director for the Criminal, Cyber, Response and Services Branch
- Mike Garica, Associate Judge of New York Court of Appeals
- John Suther, Mayor of Colorado Springs
- Michael Luttig, former federal appellate court judge, now executive vice president of Boeing
- Larry Thompson, former deputy attorney general under President George W. Bush
- Andrew McCabe, Acting FBI Director
Cornyn has served as a senator since 2002.
KXAN has reached out to Cornyn’s office for a comment but we have not heard back.