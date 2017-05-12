Round Rock police ask for help finding 2nd 7-Eleven robbery suspect

Related Coverage Teenager accused of robbing Round Rock 7-Eleven

ROUND ROCK, Texas (KXAN) — A second teen connected to the early Wednesday morning robbery of a 7-Eleven gas station is still on the loose and you could know where he is.

Police said M’Kenzie Allen Marzett, 19, got away by shooting the glass door of the store at 2680 Gattis School Rd after his cohort, Anthony Rheinholtz, was put in a headlock by an employee and then pinned to the ground with the help of a customer. The teenagers were attempting to steal cigarettes.

Rheinholtz was arrested after the incident.

Round Rock Police Department released several photos of Marzett’s tattoos and an old booking photo to help you identify him.

If anyone has information about this person or this incident, call the Round Rock Police Tip Line at 512-671-2806. Submit anonymous crime tips using Tip411, by texting RRPD + the tip to 847411.

M’Kenzie Allen Marzett, Round Rock 7-Eleven suspect View as list View as gallery Open Gallery M’Kenzie Allen Marzett (Williamson County jail photo) M’Kenzie Allen Marzett as seen on 7-Eleven surveillance camera (Round Rock police photo) M’Kenzie Allen Marzett as seen on 7-Eleven surveillance camera (Round Rock police photo) M’Kenzie Allen Marzett as seen on 7-Eleven surveillance camera (Round Rock police photo)