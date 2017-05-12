One dead in crash between car and Waco ISD school bus

WACO, Texas (NBC News) — One person is dead after a Waco Independent School District bus and a car crashed at an intersection Friday morning.

Waco police said a Mazda was driving east on Bosque Boulevard when it crashed with the bus, which was going south on North 26th Street.

Police Sgt. Patrick Swanton identified the driver of the Mazda as Jay Alexander Markley, 23. He was transported to a local hospital, where he died from his injuries.

The bus driver was also taken to the hospital, but his injuries did not appear to be serious.

No students were on the bus at the time of the crash. Crash reconstruction authorities and crime scene personnel responded to assist police with their investigation.

Police have not released the cause of the crash.