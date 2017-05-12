One dead in crash between car and Waco ISD school bus

NBC Published:
One dead in crash between car and Waco ISD school bus (Photo via NBC News)
One dead in crash between car and Waco ISD school bus (Photo via NBC News)

WACO, Texas (NBC News) — One person is dead after a Waco Independent School District bus and a car crashed at an intersection Friday morning.

Waco police said a Mazda was driving east on Bosque Boulevard when it crashed with the bus, which was going south on North 26th Street.

Police Sgt. Patrick Swanton identified the driver of the Mazda as Jay Alexander Markley, 23. He was transported to a local hospital, where he died from his injuries.

The bus driver was also taken to the hospital, but his injuries did not appear to be serious.

No students were on the bus at the time of the crash. Crash reconstruction authorities and crime scene personnel responded to assist police with their investigation.

Police have not released the cause of the crash.

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s