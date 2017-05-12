Numerous agencies fighting brush fire off Highway 29 in Burnet County

BURNET COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — Firefighters are battling a brush fire that broke out on State Highway 29 about 9 miles west of Burnet.

The Cassie Volunteer Fire Department says the fire started just before 11 a.m. and as of 3 p.m., eight agencies are assisting with the fire. STAR Flight has also been called in to help drop water on the fire. KXAN’s First Warning Weather Team says winds are gusting to 25 mph.

A firefighter with Cassie VFD says no homes or people are in harm’s way at this time. The terrain is mainly a rocky field with brush and shrubs.

A person who works nearby says the fire is near the Torr Na Lochs Winery, which is just a few miles east of the Colorado River.

Emergency crews say there is a smaller secondary fire closer to Bertram, but the one near Burnet is the bigger of the two. The Cassie VFD says they do not have an idea on how many acres has burned at this time.

KXAN will update this page as we get additional information.