Mother of 4-year-old student allegedly hit by teacher speaks out

Related Coverage Pecan Springs Elementary teacher charged with injuring child

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The mother of an Austin ISD elementary school student allegedly hit by a teacher is speaking out following the arrest of 48-year-old Joseph Melvin, a Pre-K teacher for children with disabilities.

The victim’s mother reached out to KXAN at the time of the incident, saying she was called to Pecan Springs Elementary School by the principal who said there was an incident involving her then 4-year-old son.

“He should never have touched my son. He should have never been a teacher if he was going to be like that,” said Mandy Herrera, the boy’s mother.

Herrera says a teacher saw Melvin hit her son with his fist on the top of his head while eating lunch in the cafeteria. AISD police were called and the teacher was escorted out of the building, the mother said.

She said it wasn’t clear why the teacher hit her son. “To this day, I just ask the same question. I don’t know why he did it,” Herrera said. “I just want justice for my son. That’s all I want. I hope that this will never happen to another kid.”

Melvin was arrested Wednesday and a grand jury indictment was filed at the end of April.

In a letter sent to parents this week, Principal Elaine McKinney says Melvin has been on administrative leave since they received a report of the incident in November.

The district says Melvin has been with AISD since 2006 when he started and worked as a teacher’s assistant for three years. He then became a teacher and has been for 8 years. AISD says they are now taking “appropriate action” based on Wednesday’s development.

Jail records show Melvin has bonded out of the Travis County Jail.

KXAN’s Brittany Glas has the full interview with the victim’s mother on KXAN News at 6 p.m.