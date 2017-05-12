Get a sneak peek at Austin’s newest hospital this weekend

AUSTIN (KXAN) — If you want to know what $310 million worth of new hospital feels like, Saturday is your chance.

Dell Seton Medical Center at The University of Texas is hosting an open house for any and all who want a close up look at the hospital, which opens to patients May 21.

The building will replace the University Medical Center Brackenridge.

“It’s going to be like a live game of the game Operation,” says Dell Seton Medical Center President, Christann Vasquez. “You’ll be able to, hands on, touch some of the equipment.”

If you’re looking for something to do, you can take a tour through the facility’s hallways and be taken into new, untouched patient rooms. There you’ll see the new technology that exists, in what Vasquez is calling, the hospitals “on-stage” experience.

“They’ll see how we’ve [integrated] smart technology into our patient rooms,” she said. “They’ll see that, right outside their door, there’s a nurses station, not down the hallway, but right outside the door where their nurse will remain during their stay or their physician will stay there.”

The difference between the hospital’s “on-stage” and “off-stage” experience is what Vasquez hopes visitors Saturday, and patients once the place opens, will notice right away.

“On-stage [is] centered on the experience – calm environment, welcoming environment,” Vasquez says. “Then there’s an off-stage area that, really patients and families won’t see.”

“They won’t see is all the physicians, all the nurses, all the pharmacists that are working together as a team to elevate the level of care and truly deliver human care at the bedside,” says Vasquez.

The plan was to create as stress free an environment as possible for patients.

“We really want the community to come inside the building, feel like they’re at home,” said Vasquez.

Saturday’s open house runs from 1 p.m. until 5 p.m. There will be a marching band and live entertainment.