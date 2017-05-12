Driver suspected of DWI ran from scene of head-on crash in Manor

MANOR, Texas (KXAN) — A driver who ran from the scene of a crash in Manor Friday morning has been arrested for allegedly driving while intoxicated.

Manor police were called to the 12700 block of Gregg Manor Road, near Manor High School, after a white Mazda traveling southbound on Gregg Manor hit a Dodge Charger in a head-on crash.

The Mazda driver then ran away, but police say they quickly located the driver thanks to witnesses at the scene. No one was injured in the crash.

A breathalyzer test showed the driver’s blood alcohol content to be nearly three times the legal limit. The driver has not been identified by police.