Concrete barrier falls off truck, closes southbound US 183 in Cedar Park

CEDAR PARK, Texas (KXAN) — Southbound lanes of Bell Boulevard (Highway 183) at West Whitestone Boulevard are blocked due to truck that lost its load Friday morning.

Cedar Park police say a concrete barrier fell from the 18-wheeler hauling it around 9 a.m. Crews are working to clear the roadway since there is concrete debris all over the road.

Drivers should use Lakeline Boulevard or Discovery Boulevard as an alternate route.

