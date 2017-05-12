Board your pet in style at new Austin airport Bark & Zoom

AUSTIN (KXAN) — If you’re headed out of town, a company at the Austin airport wants to make it even easier for you to park your car and board your pet, all at one location.

The Bark & Zoom at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport opens its doors to pets and their owners on Saturday, May 13. The business is located north of the main airport entry at 2601 Cardinal Loop.

While you’re off on your vacation, your four-legged friend can also enjoy their time in a doggie pool as well as other pet-friendly amenities. Boarding your pet starts at $48 a night. If you really want to spoil your pet, you can reserve the Elite Suite for $85, which comes furnished with a webcam and streaming television service.

Car parking at the site costs $9.95 per day. Customers can make reservations for their pet here.

The facility is operated by Austin company Taurus Academy.