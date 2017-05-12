As Trump seeks billions for wall, US still paying for fence

HOUSTON (AP) — As President Donald Trump tries to persuade a skeptical Congress to fund his proposed multibillion-dollar wall on the Mexican border, government lawyers are still settling claims with Texas landowners over a border fence approved more than a decade ago.

Two settlements were completed just this week.

The legal battles over the stop-and-start fence covering just one-third of the border have outlasted two presidents.

Depending on what kind of wall the government now decides to build, it might have to take hundreds more landowners to court.