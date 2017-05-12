3 children dead, others badly hurt in Conroe house fire

CONROE, Texas (AP/KXAN) — Three children are dead and six other members of the same family are injured, three critically, after a burning house collapsed north of Houston.

According to KPRC, the fire started around 4 a.m. Friday in a two-story home.

The children range in age from 3 to 11 years old.

Three others were taken to hospitals in critical condition and three more have injuries that are not life-threatening.

Two Shenandoah police officers who were among the first to respond to the fire near Conroe also were hurt, suffering smoke inhalation and other injuries.

Flames and heat drove away emergency responders attempting to enter the home.

The fire spread to two other nearby homes.

Authorities are still working to determine what caused the fire.