VIDEO: Motorcycle crashes into truck, bursts into flames

NANCHANG CITY, China (NBC News) — A man somehow managed to avoid being seriously injured when his motorcycle crashed into a truck and burst into flames.

Surveillance video footage from an accident in China’s Nanchang City shows the motorcyclist trying to stop before crashing into the dump truck that was making a left turn.

The motorcyclist collided with the truck’s fuel tank, immediately causing both vehicle to be engulfed in flames.

Several people ran to help the motorcyclist and doctors say he suffered non-life threatening injuries.