Using Innovative and Advanced Technology to Treat Brain Tumors

May is National Brain Cancer Awareness Month. Radiation oncologist Dr. Stephen Brown joined us in the studio to tell us how Austin Cyber Knife treats this particular kind of cancer. A brain tumor is an abnormal growth of tissue in the brain or central spine that can disrupt proper brain function. Doctors refer to a tumor based on where the tumor cells originated, and whether they are cancerous (malignant or metastatic) or not (benign).

The least aggressive type of brain tumor is often called a benign brain tumor. Benign brain tumors originate from cells within or surrounding the brain, do not contain cancer cells, grow slowly, and typically have clear borders that do not spread into other tissue. Even though benign tumors rarely develop into metastatic (cancerous or spreading) tumors, they can be life-threatening because they can compress brain tissue and other structures inside the skull.

Malignant brain tumors contain cancer cells and often do not have clear borders. They are considered to be life threatening because they grow rapidly and invade surrounding brain tissue. Tumors that start in cells of the brain are called primary brain tumors. Primary brain tumors may spread to other parts of the brain or to the spine, but rarely to other organs. Metastatic or secondary brain tumors begin in another part of the body and then spread to the brain. Metastatic tumors are more common than primary brain tumors and are named by the location in which they begin.

Signs and symptoms of brain tumors

Brain tumor symptoms can vary according to tumor type and location. Symptoms can include:

Recurrent headaches

Issues with vision and/or hearing

Seizures

Changes in personality

Short-term memory loss

Poor coordination

Facial paralysis

Difficulty speaking or comprehending

There are about 120 different types of brain tumors. They are generally named after the type of cell they developed from. Some of the most frequently diagnosed brain tumors are:

Meningioma – tumor arising from the membranes covering the brain and spinal cord; this accounts for about 20% of brain tumors

Acoustic Neuroma – tumor in the 8th cranial nerve arising from Schwann cells

(insulating cells of the nervous system); this accounts for about 9% of all brain tumors

(insulating cells of the nervous system); this accounts for about 9% of all brain tumors Pituitary Adenomas – pituitary gland tumor; this accounts for about 8% of brain tumors

Some other common brain tumors are:

Arteriovenous malformation (AVM) – an abnormal connection between arteries and veins, bypassing the capillary system

Trigeminal neuralgia (TN, or TGN) – a neuropathic chronic pain disorder affecting the trigeminal nerve (also known as the fifth cranial nerve: a three-branched nerve that carries sensations from the face to the brain and controls facial motor functions such as biting and chewing)

Brain tumors are often treated by the CyberKnife® Robotic Radiosurgery System at Austin CyberKnife. CyberKnife is a painless, non-invasive alternative to surgery for the treatment of both cancerous and non-cancerous tumors anywhere in the body. The treatment delivers beams of high dose radiation to tumors with extreme precision and features a device that controls the width of the radiation beams the machine delivers during treatment, allowing clinical experts to vary the beam size and treat a larger variety of tumors throughout the body. The CyberKnife System pinpoints the tumor’s exact location in real time using images taken during the treatment that reference the unique bony structures of a patient’s head while correcting for small head movements. High-dose radiation is delivered directly to the tumor, ablating the cells of the tumor while minimizing radiation exposure to critical areas in the brain and spine. Numerous clinical studies have shown that CyberKnife is an effective treatment option for brain cancer and noncancerous brain tumors, while carrying an extremely low likelihood of negative side effects. CyberKnife’s ability to treat tumors and lesions at an extremely precise level makes it an alternative treatment to surgery and conventional radiation therapy for patients with complex tumors and for patients seeking non-invasive ways to treat their tumors or lesions.

Benefits of using CyberKnife for the treatment of brain tumors?

It’s noninvasive, meaning no incisions

There is no anesthesia or hospitalization required

It’s painless

It’s completed in five or fewer outpatient treatment sessions

There is little to no recovery time, allowing for an immediate return to daily activities

There are minimal, if any, side effects

Due to pinpoint precision of high-dose radiation delivery, there is minimal radiation exposure to healthy tissue surrounding a tumor

Austin CyberKnife is dedicated to helping reduce risk, prevent and treat cancer with innovative and advanced technology. Cyberknife delivers a high dose of radiation to a specific part of your body, and it can track the motion of the tumor so it is extremely precise. It can take 5 treatments or less compared to the 42 treatments from conventional radiation. Austin Cyberknife collaborates as a team to create positive outcomes for their patients – from treatments and follow ups, and assisting with lodging or transportation, they work to ease the process. Austin CyberKnife is located on I-35 at the Univeristy Medical Center Brackenridge, 1400 North I-35 Austin, Texas 78701. Call 512-324-8060 or go to austincyberknife.com for more details.

Sponsored by Austin Cyberknife. Opinions expressed by guests on this program are solely those of the guest(s) and are not endorsed by this television station.