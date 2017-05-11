Two ‘bank jugging’ cases reported in San Marcos

SAN MARCOS, Texas (KXAN) — Police in San Marcos are warning people about a couple of cases of “bank jugging” that occurred in March. Bank jugging happens when suspects target people who have recently withdrawn money from a bank and leave the money in their car as they take care of other errands.

Police say the first case happened on March 6 around 3:30 p.m. The victim went into the Bank of America located at 308 E. Hopkins St. and withdrew a large sum of money. The victim then placed a portion of his money inside his car and proceeded to walk across the street to take care of additional business. When he came back to his car, the front passenger side window was broken and the money was missing.

Surveillance video from the area showed a new model black Jeep Cherokee or Grand Cherokee park right next to the victim’s car and a suspect is seen smashing out the window. A second suspect gets out of the car and reaches inside the vehicle to grab the money. Police say people drove and walked through the parking lot of the bank while the theft was happening and they had “no knowledge of a crime being committed.” On the same day of this case, there was a similar theft that happened in another city.

Two days later, on March 8, a jugging incident spanning two cities was reported. Authorities say the victim withdrew money from a Wells Fargo in New Braunfels and then headed to the Premium Outlet Mall in San Marcos. While he was shopping, suspects broke into his car and stole the money. Two witnesses described the suspect as a black man with dreadlocks. One of the witnesses said the suspect drove a dark colored Nissan SUV.

San Marcos detectives believe all three cases are related.

Things to be aware of when banking: Occupied vehicles backed into parking spaces with clear view of the front doors of the bank, ATM or commercial drive thru line

Vehicles arriving at bank with no occupants entering the bank

Vehicles changing parking spaces

Vehicles with dark tinted windows with little or no visibility of the occupants

Vehicles with multiple occupants Anyone with information about the thefts should call 911.