Train derailment closes down Eastern Travis County intersection

MANOR (KXAN) — Department of Public Safety troopers are investigating the case of a train derailment early Thursday morning that closed an intersection in Eastern Travis County near Manor.

DPS says three train cars overturned near the intersection of Parmer Lane and Old Highway 20. The intersection is currently shut down. There’s no word on when it will reopen.

No hazardous materials spilled out of the train cars. DPS does not know what the train was carrying. The track will be closed until Thursday evening.

