Train derailment closes down Eastern Travis County intersection

KXAN Staff Published:
DPS troopers investigating after a train derailed near Parmer Lane and Old Highway 20. (KXAN: Fabian Mendoza)

MANOR (KXAN) — Department of Public Safety troopers are investigating the case of a train derailment early Thursday morning that closed an intersection in Eastern Travis County near Manor.

DPS says three train cars overturned near the intersection of Parmer Lane and Old Highway 20. The intersection is currently shut down. There’s no word on when it will reopen.

No hazardous materials spilled out of the train cars. DPS does not know what the train was carrying. The track will be closed until Thursday evening.

This is a developing story. Stay with KXAN.com and KXAN News Today starting at 4:30 for the latest details.

