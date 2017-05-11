Thursday is doomsday for a lot of House bills

Texas Tribune Published:
Texas Capitol from east Austin (KXAN Photo)
Texas Capitol from east Austin (KXAN Photo)

AUSTIN (Texas Tribune) — It’s countdown time.

Thursday is the last day that House-originated legislation can receive tentative approval in the lower chamber. Lawmakers have until midnight, and today’s supplemental calendar in the House is a whopping 25 pages long. The question isn’t whether lawmakers will get through it all — the question is how far they’ll get.

One important thing to remember: An issue isn’t truly dead until lawmakers pack up and leave town. Things can be tacked on to other bills as amendments. There are parliamentary tricks. But after today, things get a lot tougher in the House. Quite a few issues are in deep trouble if they don’t pass before the midnight deadline.

