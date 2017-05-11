Bill that fines police for not reporting shootings rejected

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — The Texas House has voted down a bill that would have put new accountability measures on police departments reporting when an officer kills a civilian.

The House voted 71-70 against a measure that would have required the state attorney general to investigate law enforcement agencies that failed to report officer-related deaths or injuries.

Law enforcement is already required to submit reports about officer-related deaths, but the new bill they would have imposed fines of $10,000 for failure to do so. Agencies could have been fined an additional $1,000 a day for failing to comply.

Data compiled by The Washington Post showed Texas police fatally shot 82 people in 2016.