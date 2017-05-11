Sister of Pflugerville homicide victim identifies him

Related Coverage Person found shot in Pflugerville parking lot died at hospital

PFLUGERVILLE, Texas (KXAN) — Family members have identified the man they say was killed at a Pflugerville apartment complex Wednesday morning.

Ashlin Martinez tells KXAN her brother, 20-year-old Jose Martinez, was starting a new construction job at 8 a.m. Wednesday when he was shot and killed. Pflugerville police say the shooting happened at the 1825 Place Apartments located at 15835 Foothill Farms Loop around 5 a.m.

Martinez was found in the parking lot and taken to the hospital where he died a short time later.

Police are asking the public for help in the case. “You saw something. A vehicle description, you saw someone running. Work with us,” said Pflugerville Chief of Police Jessica Robledo on Wednesday.

Anyone with information is being asked to call (512) 670-5700 or email cidtips@pflugervilletx.gov