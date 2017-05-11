PHOTOS: Weapons confiscated from ABIA security checkpoints

Please leave your grenades, land mines and barbed wired bats at home.

Confiscated items at ABIA (KXAN Photo)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Making sure you know what’s allowed in your luggage can be confusing for fliers. That’s why officials with the Transportation Security Administration are sharing travel tips before the start of the busy summer travel season and highlighting prohibited items recently found at the Austin-Bergstrom International Airport’s security checkpoints.

Some prohibited items surrendered to the TSA include grenades, knives and landmines.

Don’t forget, liquids, aerosols, gels and creams need to be in a travel sized container that is 3.4 ounces or smaller to be allowed in your carry on bag.

“Prepared passengers make the overall airport experience go a lot smooth and quicker,” said ABIA spokesperson Jim Halbrook.

Trevor Dee frequently flies and has visited dozens of airports. “You can tell from my accent I’m Australian, we don’t have a lot of the same laws you guys do here as well. So, taking the shoes off and stuff like that is not something a lot of people are used to.”

Trevor feels that it’s important to be patient with travelers who may not be as familiar with an airport experience. “I feel sorry for them… because they probably didn’t realize and they’re like…crap,” he says,” especially if you don’t fly it can be an overwhelming experience.”

With an increase travel for the summer season, officials at ABIA warn travelers that it’ll take extra time to park, return rental cars, check bags at airline counters and get through the security screening checkpoint before arriving at their gate.

The TSA recommends that travelers should arrive for their flights two hours before departure time for travel within the United States. Allow yourself three hours for international travel.

