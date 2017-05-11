PHOTOS: Hail blankets parts of Austin-metro Thursday

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A cell that quickly moved through the Austin-area Thursday afternoon didn’t produce much rain, but some KXAN viewers did see some hail ranging all the way from dime sized to quarter sized.

Hail May 11, 2017 View as list View as gallery Open Gallery Hail in Pflugerville. (ReportIt: Deb Rebisz) Hail at Great Hills Golf Course. (ReportIt: Selah Gay) Hail in Round Rock (ReportIt: Christine Jones) Hail in Round Rock. (ReportIt: Dee Dee Stalnaker) Hail in Round Rock Hail in northwest Austin. (ReportIt: Joshua McConnell) Hail in Davenport Ranch. (ReportIt:Keta Sridhar) Hail in Wells Branch area. (ReportIt: Kierstyn Ton) Hail in Lakeway. (ReportIt: Matthew Brooks)