Pecan Springs Elementary teacher charged with injuring child

AUSTIN (KXAN) — An Austin ISD elementary school teacher has been arrested on a charge of injury to a child.

Pecan Springs Elementary School teacher Joseph Melvin was arrested Wednesday. Principal Elaine McKinney says Melvin has been on administrative leave since they received a report of the incident in November.

The district says Melvin, who had been with the district since August 2010, was teaching preschool programs for children with disabilities.

Jail records show Melvin, 48, has since bounded out of the Travis County Jail. AISD says they are now taking “appropriate action” based on Wednesday’s development.

The victim’s mother reached out to KXAN at the time of the incident, saying she was called to the school by the principal who said there was an incident involving her son.

The mother says a teacher saw Melvin hit her son with his fist on the top of his head while eating lunch in the cafeteria. AISD police were called and the teacher was escorted out of the building, the mother said.

She said it wasn’t clear why the teacher hit her son.