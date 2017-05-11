NBC’s The Voice holding auditions in Austin on Saturday

AUSTIN (KXAN) — In just two days, future musical talents will fill the Austin Convention Center for a chance to be a contestant on NBC’s The Voice.

The Saturday open call auditions at 500 E. Cesar Chavez St. (those auditioning should use the convention center’s Trinity Street entrance) come before auditions on May 21 in Los Angeles, June 4 in Philadelphia and June 18 in St. Louis.

Those who haven’t signed up to audition already, can sign up to create an artist account on The Voice website.

You’ll then be able to choose where you’d like to audition, and select a date and a time group of your choice. Only those with a day and time confirmed should go to the auditions.

A week before audition day, an artist audition pass was emailed out to potential contestants. Anyone auditioning must bring their pass with them to the convention center with a photo ID.

Artists are being asked to prepare two songs for the audition. You will only be asked to perform one song, but have a second song ready if asked. Singing at the auditions will only be a cappella.

Organizers say that means no background tracks, no accompaniment and no instruments.

Gwen Stefani returns as a coach this season, joining Alicia Keys, Adam Levine and Blake Shelton and host Carson Daly.

The show’s format features five stages of competition: the first begins with the blind auditions, followed by the battle rounds, the knockouts, the live playoffs and, finally, the live performance shows.

Visit The Voice website for more information on the auditions.