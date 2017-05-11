Finding different mosquito repellent options

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KFDX) — With the warmer months already here, Texans will begin to see more and more mosquitoes.

“We’re seeing some mosquitoes. We’re seeing more gnats than we are mosquitoes, but we are seeing some as evident with the larva — but we are out in force — treating standing water,” general environmental administrator, Susan Morris, said.

The health district is also preparing their trucks to spray for mosquitoes. Of course, they recommend wearing long sleeves, pants and DEET.

But Aaron Bristow, general manager at Natural Grocers, said there are also effective, natural alternatives.

“Some of the active ingredients that you will be looking for is mainly essential oils. There’s more than just citronella, which is one of the main essential oils for mosquito repellents. Cedar wood — even lavender,” Bristow said.

The health district goes by the Centers for Disease Control recommendations for repellents, which include oil of lemon eucalyptus, picaridin and IR 35-35.

“There are several home remedies or several items out there that say they are an insect repellent that may not have one of those items in there and you know — if it works for you, it works for you but you know, CDC says these are the most effective mosquito repellents,” Morris said.

But Morris also said to be careful because certain smells you wear could even attract mosquitoes.

When you are out in your yard, Morris also recommends putting out fans because mosquitoes are not very strong flyers.