Finding different mosquito repellent options

Kenzie Meek-Beck, KFDX Published:
Mosquito repellent ingredients (Nexstar Photo)
Mosquito repellent ingredients (Nexstar Photo)

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KFDX) — With the warmer months already here, Texans will begin to see more and more mosquitoes.

“We’re seeing some mosquitoes. We’re seeing more gnats than we are mosquitoes, but we are seeing some as evident with the larva — but we are out in force — treating standing water,” general environmental administrator, Susan Morris, said.

The health district is also preparing their trucks to spray for mosquitoes. Of course, they recommend wearing long sleeves, pants and DEET.

But Aaron Bristow, general manager at Natural Grocers, said there are also effective, natural alternatives.

“Some of the active ingredients that you will be looking for is mainly essential oils. There’s more than just citronella, which is one of the main essential oils for mosquito repellents. Cedar wood — even lavender,” Bristow said.

The health district goes by the Centers for Disease Control recommendations for repellents, which include oil of lemon eucalyptus, picaridin and IR 35-35.

“There are several home remedies or several items out there that say they are an insect repellent that may not have one of those items in there and you know — if it works for you, it works for you but you know, CDC says these are the most effective mosquito repellents,” Morris said.

But Morris also said to be careful because certain smells you wear could even attract mosquitoes.

When you are out in your yard, Morris also recommends putting out fans because mosquitoes are not very strong flyers.

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s