Eyewitness to deadly 6th Street shooting never saw Nobles shoot

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A man who was working overnight security at the Pecan Street Festival says he saw the entire officer-involved shooting play out early Sunday morning.

Eyewitness Elvis Ingram tells KXAN, “All of a sudden this dude broke through the crowd running. The cops threw one of their bikes at him, the individual dropped right there and a pop went off”

“Officer ran right next to him and shot him – pow pow pow,” Ingram continued.

