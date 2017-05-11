Eyewitness to deadly 6th Street shooting never saw Nobles shoot

By Published:
One person was hospitalized after a shooting involving Austin police downtown. (KXAN Photo/Tom Rapp)
One person was hospitalized after a shooting involving Austin police downtown. (KXAN Photo/Tom Rapp)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A man who was working overnight security at the Pecan Street Festival says he saw the entire officer-involved shooting play out early Sunday morning.

Eyewitness Elvis Ingram tells KXAN, “All of a sudden this dude broke through the crowd running. The cops threw one of their bikes at him, the individual dropped right there and a pop went off”

“Officer ran right next to him and shot him – pow pow pow,” Ingram continued.

KXAN’s Erin Cargile has the full interview with the security guard coming up on KXAN News at 10.

 

