Driver in 2014 crash that killed woman in Buda found guilty of murder

By Published: Updated:
Jason Tarr mugshot from April 2017. (Hays County Sheriff's Office)
Jason Tarr mugshot from April 2017. (Hays County Sheriff's Office)

SAN MARCOS, Texas (KXAN) — The driver in a 2014 crash in Buda that killed 60-year-old Nancy Sterling-Dalton has been found guilty of murder and intoxication manslaughter.

Hays County District Attorney Wes Mau said 39-year-old Jason Tarr’s trial started on May 1. The jury started deliberating Wednesday afternoon and concluded with the guilty verdict Thursday. The sentencing phase is currently underway.

The crash happened just after 8 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 29, 2014 as Tarr was driving south on Farm to Market 1626 in a Ford F-150 pickup truck.

Witnesses following the truck saw Tarr weaving onto the shoulder and crossing the center line before crashing head-on into Sterling-Dalton’s car near Eagle Nest Drive.

Tarr was taken to the hospital with minor injuries. Blood samples obtained confirmed he was intoxicated at the time of the crash. Tarr had previously been charged and convicted of drunk driving in 2002 and 2005.

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s