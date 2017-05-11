Driver in 2014 crash that killed woman in Buda found guilty of murder

SAN MARCOS, Texas (KXAN) — The driver in a 2014 crash in Buda that killed 60-year-old Nancy Sterling-Dalton has been found guilty of murder and intoxication manslaughter.

Hays County District Attorney Wes Mau said 39-year-old Jason Tarr’s trial started on May 1. The jury started deliberating Wednesday afternoon and concluded with the guilty verdict Thursday. The sentencing phase is currently underway.

The crash happened just after 8 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 29, 2014 as Tarr was driving south on Farm to Market 1626 in a Ford F-150 pickup truck.

Witnesses following the truck saw Tarr weaving onto the shoulder and crossing the center line before crashing head-on into Sterling-Dalton’s car near Eagle Nest Drive.

Tarr was taken to the hospital with minor injuries. Blood samples obtained confirmed he was intoxicated at the time of the crash. Tarr had previously been charged and convicted of drunk driving in 2002 and 2005.